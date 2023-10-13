Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its stake in Stellantis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,005 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Stellantis by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,991,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,611,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,321,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,753,000 after buying an additional 317,488 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

NYSE STLA opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

