Creative Planning Increases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $229,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $115,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $98,341,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5,567.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,454,000 after buying an additional 988,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

