Creative Planning Increases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $497.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $528.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.16. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $325.06 and a 52-week high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

