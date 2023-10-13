Creative Planning Lowers Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 520.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

VIS opened at $196.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $213.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

