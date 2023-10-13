Creative Planning Purchases 1,044 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $347,550,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

