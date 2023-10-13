Creative Planning Purchases 1,072 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $85.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $88.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $80,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,933.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $80,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,933.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.