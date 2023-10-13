Creative Planning Purchases 3,419 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,897,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,626,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,156,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,401,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 684,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 681,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
