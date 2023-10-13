Creative Planning Purchases 6,762 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 207.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

