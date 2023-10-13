Creative Planning Purchases 8,192 Shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 15.03% of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,736,000.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPXV stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $73.36 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (SPXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the healthcare sector. SPXV was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

