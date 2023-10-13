Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 200,000 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of Chindata Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 6,098,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CD shares. TheStreet raised Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.73 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

