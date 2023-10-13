Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.04.
Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource
In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.77.
Builders FirstSource Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
