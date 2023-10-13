Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

