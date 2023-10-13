Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

