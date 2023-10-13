Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,036 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,329,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,911 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.