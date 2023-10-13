Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $206,493,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $33.46 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

