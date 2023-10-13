Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Cutera from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other Cutera news, CEO Taylor C. Harris bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,219.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cutera news, CEO Taylor C. Harris bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,219.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stuart Drummond purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,844.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the third quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cutera by 69.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000.

Cutera stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.93 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cutera will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

