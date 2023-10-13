CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. CV shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,621 shares trading hands.

CV Stock Up 45.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

CV Company Profile

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

