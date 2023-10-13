D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 712 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in Apple by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 34,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,049,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $180.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.