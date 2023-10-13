DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Lowered to $104.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Get DaVita alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DVA

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,295,000 after purchasing an additional 260,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,645,000 after buying an additional 37,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.