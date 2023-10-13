Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 674.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

