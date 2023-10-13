Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) dropped 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 1,198,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,515,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DML shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.90 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

