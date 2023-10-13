DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $105.58 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

