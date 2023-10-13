Diligent Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

