Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 264,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.41. The company has a market cap of $406.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.39.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

