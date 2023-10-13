Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Critical Survey

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Free Report) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Dolphin Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $391.15 million 0.00 -$31.95 million ($28.04) N/A Dolphin Entertainment $40.51 million 0.69 -$4.78 million ($1.30) -1.51

Dolphin Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Media Solutions. Dolphin Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Media Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Digital Media Solutions and Dolphin Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digital Media Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Dolphin Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 82.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions -17.32% N/A -23.03% Dolphin Entertainment -40.16% -29.81% -13.31%

About Digital Media Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Technology Solutions. It operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. The company also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising spends, as well as marketing automation software as a service to clients. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Dolphin Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries; and marketing direction, public relations counsel, and media strategy for video game publishers, as well as eSports leagues and other entities in the gaming industry. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

