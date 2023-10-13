Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $435.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $435.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $431.00 to $398.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.59.

NYSE DPZ opened at $350.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.64 and a 200-day moving average of $349.75. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

