Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.52. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 136.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

