E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) PT Lowered to $4.00

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

ETWO opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 147.67%. The company had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $64,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,095.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $181,220 in the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in E2open Parent by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,125,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in E2open Parent by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

