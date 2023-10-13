E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Down 4.2%

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.93. Approximately 178,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 219,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

E3 Lithium Stock Down 4.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.89. The firm has a market cap of C$212.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Research analysts forecast that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

