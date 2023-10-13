Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) vs. MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Head to Head Review

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) and Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGE Energy and Endesa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGE Energy $718.48 million 3.60 $110.95 million $3.16 22.65 Endesa N/A N/A N/A $0.73 13.68

MGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Endesa. Endesa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGE Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Endesa 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MGE Energy and Endesa, as provided by MarketBeat.

MGE Energy currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.17%. Given MGE Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MGE Energy is more favorable than Endesa.

Profitability

This table compares MGE Energy and Endesa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGE Energy 15.94% 10.49% 4.55% Endesa N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of MGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Endesa pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. MGE Energy pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Endesa pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGE Energy has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

Summary

MGE Energy beats Endesa on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal-fired, gas-fired, and renewable energy sources. MGE Energy, Inc. founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Endesa

Endesa, S.A. engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers. The company also offers advisory services and technology relating to energy efficiency, distributed generation, and energy demand management; deploys structures for recharging electric vehicles, vehicle-to-grid, and second-life services for batteries; develops integrated services for local administrations, such as public lighting, smart city development, energy efficiency services, and solutions for connectivity; and provides energy producers with financial solutions. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad, S.A. and changed its name to Endesa, S.A. in June 1997. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Endesa, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Enel Iberia Srl.

