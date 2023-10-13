Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.38

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as low as $5.96. Enel shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 491,199 shares.
Enel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.
About Enel
Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.
