EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ENLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.49. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $420,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 465,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,014. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $101,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

