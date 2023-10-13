Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Stock Price Down 20%

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 268,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 66,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Environmental Waste International Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.02.

About Environmental Waste International

(Get Free Report)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process, Microwave Delivery System, and Hybrid Microwave Process in Canada and the United States. The company provides systems for feed tire reduction, biological wastewater sterilization, shipboard food waste sterilization/dehydration, and batch-based infectious medical waste sterilization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.