Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Lowered to $30.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Get Envista alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVST

Envista Trading Down 4.1 %

NVST stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 705.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 225.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.