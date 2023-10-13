Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 2,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 179,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

