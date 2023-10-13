Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $179.80

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.80 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 179.80 ($2.20). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.20), with a volume of 102,999 shares traded.

Equiniti Group Trading Up 89,800.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £661.23 million and a PE ratio of 78.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Equiniti Group

(Get Free Report)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.