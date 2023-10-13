Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWPF) versus Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Head to Head Contrast

Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWPF – Get Free Report) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eros Media World and Netflix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eros Media World alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eros Media World N/A N/A N/A Netflix 13.22% 19.76% 8.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Netflix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Eros Media World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Netflix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Eros Media World has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netflix has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eros Media World and Netflix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eros Media World $89.40 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A Netflix $32.13 billion 4.98 $4.49 billion $9.39 38.47

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than Eros Media World.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eros Media World and Netflix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eros Media World 0 0 0 0 N/A Netflix 2 13 25 0 2.58

Netflix has a consensus target price of $432.23, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. Given Netflix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Netflix is more favorable than Eros Media World.

Summary

Netflix beats Eros Media World on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eros Media World

(Get Free Report)

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform. Eros STX Global Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burbank, California.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. The company has approximately 231 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eros Media World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros Media World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.