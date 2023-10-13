Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

