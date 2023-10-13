Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $59.70

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and traded as low as $54.33. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $54.33, with a volume of 38 shares.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
