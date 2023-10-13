Evercore ISI Lowers Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $26.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $35.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $348,336.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $348,336.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927,414.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,743 in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,944,000 after buying an additional 9,319,052 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $237,364,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,811,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

