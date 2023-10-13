Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. Everi has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.28.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.65 million. Everi had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 13.67%. Analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,863,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 6,482.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after buying an additional 1,500,681 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth $17,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $12,563,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,901,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

