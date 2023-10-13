Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. Exscientia has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $652.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 685.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Exscientia by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 859,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Exscientia by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

