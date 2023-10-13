Financial Contrast: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Waterdrop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Waterdrop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waterdrop $406.22 million 1.02 $88.11 million $0.12 8.79

Profitability

Waterdrop has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hathaway.

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway N/A N/A N/A Waterdrop 13.47% 8.20% 6.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Hathaway and Waterdrop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterdrop 0 0 1 0 3.00

Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 165.40%. Given Waterdrop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway.

Summary

Waterdrop beats Berkshire Hathaway on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring products; insulation, roofing, and engineered products; building and engineered components; paints and coatings; and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers manufactured and site-built home construction, and related lending and financial services. Further, it provides recreational vehicles, apparel and footwear products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products, as well as alkaline batteries; castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, aerostructures, and precision components; and cobalt, nickel, and titanium alloys. Additionally, the company distributes televisions and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, and professional aviation training and shared aircraft ownership programs. It also retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle clothing and equipment. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. Waterdrop Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

