FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

