First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.32

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and traded as low as $10.54. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 5,597 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $121.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $23.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

