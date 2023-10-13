Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $89.74

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.74 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 83.43 ($1.02). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 85.10 ($1.04), with a volume of 8,350 shares changing hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.33 million, a P/E ratio of -709.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roger McDowell purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £249,000 ($304,773.56). 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

