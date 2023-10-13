FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in FMC by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average of $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

