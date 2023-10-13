Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FMX opened at $107.60 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.47.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

