Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortrea will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $278,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,498.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

