Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 112.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $170,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,565.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $170,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,565.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,325 shares in the company, valued at $595,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $367,196. 36.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

