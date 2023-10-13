Friedenthal Financial Has $715,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Friedenthal Financial lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $469.45 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

